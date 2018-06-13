#UniteBehind, Prasa discuss ongoing train service problems
#UniteBehind has been increasingly vocal over the past few months in its call for the rail service to be fixed.
CAPE TOWN - Despite its fractious relationship, lobby group UniteBehind and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) are now sitting side by side to discuss on-going problems affecting the train service.
UniteBehind has been increasingly vocal over the past few months in its call for the rail service to be fixed, saying this can only happen if there’s a clean-up of Prasa’s executive management.
It has also been in court battles with the company, claiming activists have been assaulted and intimidated by Prasa employees, which the Rail Agency has denied.
But on Tuesday the groups had a meeting, which Metrorail Western Cape Manager Richard Walker says was a “positive one”, where they were able to highlight the challenges facing the rail network.
UniteBehind’s Zelda Holtzman said: “The meeting was a presentation by Prasa, where they took us through what they are engaged with as far as our demands for proficient and safe trains. It sounded very useful, we might be approaching an attitude of Prasa but we also add we’ll be keeping up the pressure.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
