'There won't be a total shutdown at Eskom during Thursday's march'

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says there won't be a total shutdown at Eskom on Thursday but its members will be marching to the utility's headquarters to hand over a memorandum.

The NUM and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will go on a one-day strike over Eskom’s decision not to increase salaries this year. The power utility says this is because the company doesn't have the money.

The NUM's Livhuwani Mammburu explains the workers’ grievances: “Our members are now becoming impatient and we are trying to control the situation where these pickets are happening. [Because] remember they said they will never accept this insulting offer from Eskom of 0%. That is what is causing the anger.”

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the issue will now be heard at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“We now have to go to the CCMA because Solidarity and I think Numsa or NUM also yesterday [Tuesday] issued a statement saying that they also are going to declare a dispute and therefore this matter be referred to the CCMA. So ultimately all of us are gonna have to present our case before an independent arbitrator.”

South Africans have been assured that extra security has been put in place to ensure power supply during the one day strike.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)