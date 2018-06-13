Sibanye-Stillwater miners living in fear following latest deaths
Mine management insists they do not know what the men were doing in the mine but unions insist they were acting on instructions.
JOHANNESBURG – Miners at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof operation say they fear for their lives after the recent deaths of their colleagues this week.
Four miners have died while another is still unaccounted for at the Ikamva shaft.
Questions have been raised on what the miners were doing in the shaft as it was abandoned and not operational.
Mine management insists they do not know what the men were doing in the mine but unions insist they were acting on instructions.
Miners at the Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof operation have told Eyewitness News how they work under difficult conditions with no say on which parts of the mine to work on.
He says that management needs to account for the deaths as they insist miners should work, even in unsafe conditions.
“They force people to work in unsafe places and they will fire you if you don’t want to work, so that can result in accidents.”
Meanwhile, another man, who is a former shift boss, has questioned management's statement on why the miners were in the abandoned shaft.
“They were not going except you tell them to get in there. Whenever anything happens it’s because of the supervisors.”
Calls have been made by unions for management to be truthful and transparent on the events that led to the tragic event.
