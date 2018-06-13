Search for missing miner continues at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine

The group is said to have died of heat exhaustion after going down a disused shaft in Westonaria on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG – The search for a missing miner will continue at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kikamva shaft on Wednesday morning, more than 24 hours after four colleagues died underground.

The group is said to have died of heat exhaustion after going down a disused shaft in Westonaria on Monday.

Sibanye-Stillwater’s Thabisile Phumo says: “Since the incident happened, we’ve been working non-stop and specifically specialised teams to try to get to the fifth employee that unfortunately we still have not located yet.”

Earlier, Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said that there are signs of reckless conduct in the deaths of the miners.

Mantashe said that his department will not hold back in dealing with Sibanye-Stillwater if the company is found to have broken any rules.

The minister visited the mine on Tuesday night.

“These workers were going to a shaft that was not mined for a long time but to allow them in there without ventilating the area, people die. But when we can’t conclusively say this is the reason for that, but that in itself is reckless.”

WATCH: Four miners dead at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine

This is the seventh tragedy at a Sibanye-Stillwater operation since the start of this year, and unions are calling on Mantashe to hold the mine accountable.

Phumo, said efforts to get to the miner, which have now entered a second night, are still underway.

“It’s a very tragic situation and we’d like to, obviously, send our condolences to families, colleagues and friends of the four mineworkers who passed on. We remain hopeful that we’d able to find the fifth employee.”

Mantashe condemned the recent mining tragedy at the mine, calling on the industry to strengthen safety measures at its operations.

Parliament’s committee for Mineral Resources has also reacted to the recent deaths. The committee has questioned why mine managers are still employed while they fail to ensure the safety of workers.

The committee has also criticised senior managers for prioritising profits over the safety of mine workers.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)