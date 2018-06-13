SAHRC to hold inquiry into Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's recent protests

Last month, hundreds of workers shut down the hospital over unpaid bonuses.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will be holding an inquiry on Thursday into the recent disruptive protest at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

Last month, hundreds of workers shut down the hospital over unpaid bonuses.

The commission has expressed concern over the negative impact the protest had on patients who were either forced out of the building or denied entry.

Gauteng provincial manager Buang Jones said: “This inquiry will look into the adverse impact of protest action on access to healthcare services, in particular, we will be looking at the recent protest-related action at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. We have invited the head of the Department of Health and labour unions.”

WATCH: Chaos at Charlotte Maxeke over unpaid bonuses

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)