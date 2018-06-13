SAHRC condemns torching of another school in Mpumalanga

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
Go

SAHRC condemns torching of another school in Mpumalanga

The SAHRC says it undermines children's rights to basic education.

FILE: The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) logo. Picture: www.sahrc.org.za
FILE: The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) logo. Picture: www.sahrc.org.za
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the torching of yet another school in Mpumalanga.

The SAHRC says it undermines children's rights to basic education.

The Lethukuthula Primary School near Nelspruit was set alight on Tuesday. The police’s Gerald Sedibe says four classrooms and the storeroom were destroyed in the blaze.

“We urge, especially the community, to assist us so that we can arrest these people who don’t care about the future of our children by torching schools.”

Two schools were destroyed in fires in the province at the weekend. It's understood the schools were set alight by disgruntled community members who were angry over by-election results.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has since called for an amendment in legislation to deal with those who destroy school infrastructure. In 2016, over 30 schools were burnt in Vuwani during protests over demarcation. Motshekga wants harsher sentences for people who destroy school infrastructure.

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA