SAHRC condemns torching of another school in Mpumalanga

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the torching of yet another school in Mpumalanga.

The SAHRC says it undermines children's rights to basic education.

The Lethukuthula Primary School near Nelspruit was set alight on Tuesday. The police’s Gerald Sedibe says four classrooms and the storeroom were destroyed in the blaze.

“We urge, especially the community, to assist us so that we can arrest these people who don’t care about the future of our children by torching schools.”

Two schools were destroyed in fires in the province at the weekend. It's understood the schools were set alight by disgruntled community members who were angry over by-election results.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has since called for an amendment in legislation to deal with those who destroy school infrastructure. In 2016, over 30 schools were burnt in Vuwani during protests over demarcation. Motshekga wants harsher sentences for people who destroy school infrastructure.

Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)