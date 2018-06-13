SAHRC condemns torching of another school in Mpumalanga
The SAHRC says it undermines children's rights to basic education.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the torching of yet another school in Mpumalanga.
The SAHRC says it undermines children's rights to basic education.
The Lethukuthula Primary School near Nelspruit was set alight on Tuesday. The police’s Gerald Sedibe says four classrooms and the storeroom were destroyed in the blaze.
“We urge, especially the community, to assist us so that we can arrest these people who don’t care about the future of our children by torching schools.”
Two schools were destroyed in fires in the province at the weekend. It's understood the schools were set alight by disgruntled community members who were angry over by-election results.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has since called for an amendment in legislation to deal with those who destroy school infrastructure. In 2016, over 30 schools were burnt in Vuwani during protests over demarcation. Motshekga wants harsher sentences for people who destroy school infrastructure.
Additional reporting by Thando Kubheka.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
-
Zille: Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand Constitution
-
Mkhwebane apologises to MPs for missing Parly meeting
-
NUM threatens total shutdown over Eskom wage offer
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
Eskom: Messages warning of blackouts are false
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.