SACP slams ‘reckless’ Sibanye-Stillwater

The party says the mine should take responsibility and wait for investigations into the incident to conclude before making what it terms assumptions.

Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva Mine near Westonaria. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The SACP says Sibanye-Stillwater has been reckless in its media statement, saying it perpetually put blame on the five dead miners on entering an unmined area.

The party says the mine should take responsibility and wait for investigations into the incident to conclude before making what it terms assumptions.

The communists’ deployment officer Mhlekwa Nxumalo says those who made decisions to lead the miners to the unsafe shaft should be accountable.

He says responsible management would not have allowed anyone to go down the shaft until itself it was assured of safety.

“We must go in and get the whole truth on what happened, and we think someone has to take responsibility on what happened to those workers that lost their lives.”

The fifth miner remains unaccounted for.

Timeline

Popular in Local

