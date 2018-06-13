SA filmmakers to showcase their work at 2018 Sheffield Doc/Fest

Documentary filmmaker Enver Samuel says the opportunity not only paves the way for homegrown stories to be told but showcase local talent too.

CAPE TOWN - South African documentary filmmakers have pulled out all stops to impress industry leaders in the UK.

The group selected by the Department of Trade and Industry jets off to London to network and showcase some of their work at the 2018 Sheffield Doc/Fest held this week.

“It’s given us an opportunity to test the market, the overseas market and European market, in terms of looking at what our peers are doing. It’s an immense opportunity for us to see how high the bar has been raised in documentary filmmaking.”

Samuel’s proposed upcoming project tells the story of anti-apartheid activist Dulcie September who was killed outside the African National Congress’ Paris office in 1988.

Other films and proposed projects include Freedom Flyer by Desmond Naidoo and When Babies Don’t Come by Molatelo Mainetje.

