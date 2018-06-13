Rand slips to 6-month low ahead of economic data
The unit is trading at its weakest level since 15 December, according to Thomson Reuters data.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand slipped to a 6-month low against the dollar early on Wednesday, with investors waiting for local retail sales figures and the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision later in the day.
At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at R13.3650 per dollar, 0.3% weaker than its close on Tuesday.
The unit is trading at its weakest level since 15 December, according to Thomson Reuters data.
South African assets have been hurt by disappointing first-quarter gross domestic product data and an unfavourable external backdrop which has seen global investors pull back from emerging markets.
Statistics South Africa publishes April retail sales data at 1100 GMT, which will give more evidence on the performance of the economy at the start of the second quarter.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates for the second time this year after a move in March, but the bigger question for investors is the outlook for future monetary tightening amid an ongoing economic expansion.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was up 6 basis points to 9.08%, reflecting weaker prices.
Popular in Business
-
NUM threatens total shutdown over Eskom wage offer
-
Eskom: Messages warning of blackouts are false
-
PetroSA can be rescued, says Central Energy Fund
-
Eskom strike looms over pay increases
-
Spell out land reform plans to remove uncertainty, says IMF
-
German ministry says 774,000 Mercedes cars contain unauthorised software
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.