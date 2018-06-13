Pupils in viral assault video traced to Polokwane school

The provincial Education Department has also confirmed disciplinary proceedings against the Dr AMS Makunyane Secondary School pupils involved are underway.

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department says it’s traced the individuals in an assault video that’s gone viral online to the Dr AMS Makunyane Secondary School in Polokwane.

It's also confirmed disciplinary proceedings against the pupils involved are underway.

The video of two schoolgirls in uniform attacking a peer in civvies has been widely shared on social media. The caption implied the victim was a teacher who had confiscated a cellphone.

However, its now been established that the victim is actually a pupil.

The department’s Sam Makondo said: “After we circled the video to our district circuit Dr AMS Makunyane here in Polokwane confirmed that the learners do belong to their school and that the victim is not an educator as widely circulated on social media, but a fellow learner who was already at home.”

