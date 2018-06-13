Popular Topics
Public Protector expected to face MPs as DA calls for removal

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to appear before Parliament's Justice Committee, a week after she snubbed MPs.

FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is going after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Parliament on Wednesday, requesting that Parliament's Justice Committee set up a formal inquiry to assess her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane is expected to appear before the committee, a week after she snubbed MPs.

She had been scheduled to account to the committee last week, but requested a postponement to deal with a family emergency, leaving MPs fuming.

The DA has declared war Mkhwebane and wants her removed as Public Protector as soon as possible.

The party has long maintained that it has long been apparent that advocate Mkhwebane is grossly unfit to hold office and it's made requests dating as far back as September last year.

DA Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says: “The one example and the most staggering is the Bankorp findings, where it’s very clear from the judgment that the Public Protector behaved in a biased manner and she completely misunderstood her mandate.”

Mkhwebane will appear before the committee a day after releasing her findings into former DA leader Helen Zille's tweet on colonialism, which has led to more criticism.

“There are different views about the tweet across the board about the tweet and its content. I think that it’s bad law that’s been used. She sought to intrude on the South African Human Rights Commission’s mandate.”

It could be some time before Mkhwebane learns her fate and hears whether the majority of MPs on the committee will agree to an inquiry.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

