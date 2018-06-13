Protest action erupts in Eersterust near Mamelodi

Both roads entering and exiting the community have been blocked off to traffic with rocks and burning tyres.

JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Eersterust near Mamelodi in Pretoria have taken to the streets on Wednesday morning in a service delivery protest.

Both roads entering and exiting the community have been blocked off to traffic with rocks and burning tyres.

Police have been deployed to the area.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department's Isaac Mahamba says: "The information that we’re getting at this moment is that it’s service delivery issues.

“From the city’s side, we’re trying to address those matters or just go into the bottom of it to establish what are the reasons. Nevertheless, we’ve deployed out metro police officers to monitor the situation.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)