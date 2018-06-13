Popular Topics
Presidency to reveal details of misconduct allegations against Moyane

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March and recently appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate revenue collection under his leadership.

FILE: Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency has confirmed it will on Wednesday file an affidavit detailing the misconduct allegations against suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March and recently appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate revenue collection under his leadership.

Moyane's legal team has accused the president of being unprofessional after Ramaphosa missed his own deadline to submit the affidavit last Friday.

The presidency's Khusela Diko says they have communicated with the presiding officer and Moyane's lawyer about the delay, as the document is lengthy and comprehensive.

“We can confirm that the Presidency will be filing today the evidence detailing the charges that have been brought against Mr Tom Moyane. There was a little bit of a delay in processing this.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

