PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 12 June are as follows:

Powerball results: 3, 5, 31, 35, 37 PB: 13

PowerballPlus results: 2, 5, 23, 30, 33 PB: 11

For more details visit the National Lottery website.