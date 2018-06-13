Police Ministry welcomes latest arrests linked to cash-in-transit heists

The South African Police Service is on a drive to break the back of syndicates that are behind the crimes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Police Ministry has welcomed another six arrests of suspects in cash-in-transit-heists, bringing the number of arrests this month alone to 21.

Spokesperson Nonkululeko Phokane says that the investigation is still at a sensitive stage.

“We’re holding onto the details until the time is right for us to communicate in details what’s happened. It’s safe to say the minister is impressed and happy with these arrests. We’re seeing results with this operation."

The South African Police Service is on a drive to break the back of syndicates that are behind the crimes. Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced a high-visibility and intelligence-driven campaign to tackle aggravated robberies such as cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies and hijackings.

Cele also revealed that they nabbed a man believed to be the second-in-command of one of the syndicates responsible. He's also among the 20 most wanted cash-in-transit criminals in the country.

The issue of cash-in-transit heists is set to be the subject of an imbizo in Parliament on Wednesday.

Parliament's police portfolio committee and the private sector players linked to the cash handling industry will meet to discuss the problem.

The latest figures suggest there have been more than 180 cash van attacks since the start of this year.

On Tuesday, thousands of security workers took to the street in Johannesburg, where they called on government to take decisive action following the recent spike in cash-in-transit heists across the country.

The security workers are affiliated to Fedusa and the Motor Transport Workers Union. They marched to the office of Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane. Their list of demands was received by representatives from Nkosi-Malobane’s office.

The memorandum read by the union’s general secretary, Mdumiseni Mabaso, demands the regulation of training for workers, adequate parking facilities for cash-in-transit vehicles and an assurance that no random searches of these vans will be carried out by police.

For a map of the latest cash in transit heists in South Africa, click here.

