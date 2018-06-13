Police appeal for info on Mpumalanga girl's death

WC dam levels up, drought concerns far from over
JOHANNESBURG – Mpumalanga police are appealing to anyone with information following the death of an eight-year-old girl.
Nokubonga Nonyane was last seen on Friday while playing with friends.
Her body was found by a passer-by near Hazyview on Tuesday.
The police's Gerald Sedibe says: “Following the recovery of the lifeless body of an eight-year-old girl, police have launched a manhunt for the suspect and we urge the community to assist us.”
