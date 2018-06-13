[PODCAST SERIES] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The Move Begins

Masego Rahlaga | Eyewitness News goes inside the truth to help you understand how the Gauteng Health Department and its then MEC Qedani Mahlangu set in motion a chain of events which would see over 140 people killed after government cancelled its mental healthcare contract with Life Esidimeni.

Eyewitness News goes inside the truth of the Life Esidimeni tragedy in this six-part podcast series. In episode two, journalist Masego Rahlaga examines the rushed, inhumane and chaotic transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to NGOs across Gauteng, often without the relatives of the patients being informed.

