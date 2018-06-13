[PODCAST SERIES] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The Move Begins
Masego Rahlaga | Eyewitness News goes inside the truth to help you understand how the Gauteng Health Department and its then MEC Qedani Mahlangu set in motion a chain of events which would see over 140 people killed after government cancelled its mental healthcare contract with Life Esidimeni.
Eyewitness News goes inside the truth of the Life Esidimeni tragedy in this six-part podcast series. In episode two, journalist Masego Rahlaga examines the rushed, inhumane and chaotic transfer of patients from Life Esidimeni facilities to NGOs across Gauteng, often without the relatives of the patients being informed.
If you missed episode one listen to it below or click here to follow the series.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Book review: Why innovation is no longer an option for companies
-
[LISTEN] Did Mkhwebane overstep her mandate on Zille tweets findings?
-
[LISTEN] 'Premier Makhura has acted without fear or favour'
-
[LISTEN] Transnet wasted billions in locomotives deal – Bloomberg report
-
[LISTEN] 'Women should stop being apologetic about making moola'
-
[LISTEN] Social media, internet users vulnerable to cyber threats, attacks
-
[LISTEN] How did Markus Jooste fool Steinhoff investors?
-
[LISTEN] Why the Public Protector investigated Zille after tweets
-
[LISTEN] Nurses respond to National Health Insurance Bill
-
[LISTEN] In conversation with amputee Xolani Luvuno after #2018Comrades
-
[LISTEN] Talking sex with Dr Eve: 'Meditation could increase your libido'
-
[LISTEN] What’s happening in Knysna is madness - WC DA leader
-
[LISTEN] Adopting & raising a child of a different race in South Africa
-
[LISTEN] Good nutrition is essential for good brain function in kids
-
[LISTEN] Phahlane reacts to State’s withdrawal of corruption charges
-
[LISTEN] How plastic pollution harms water, ecosystem
-
[LISTEN] Doping in school sport
-
[LISTEN] Carrim: Lessons to be learnt from Shivambu-Momoniat row
-
[LISTEN] The 'voiceless' network with no contracts, non-expiring data
-
[LISTEN] What's the culture of gun ownership in SA?
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to axe Motsoaledi
-
[LISTEN] Would you give up all your assets to be a housewife?
-
[LISTEN] 'Knysna looking much better than a year ago'
-
[LISTEN] DA to deal with #KnysnaMayor issue
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.