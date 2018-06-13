Optimum coal mine managers accused of mismanaging funds

It’s understood service providers and third parties have also not been paid, leaving workers destitute.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesting Optimum coal workers in Mpumalanga have accused business practitioners at the mine of mismanaging funds.

The mine has failed to pay wages for several months now.

It’s understood service providers and third parties have also not been paid, leaving workers destitute.

Last month, some workers told Eyewitness News that they’ve lost their houses and now face losing their medical aids due to non-payment.

National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) branch secretary Richard Mguzulu says workers will meet on Thursday to discuss the next step.

“They need to make sure that this mine is sold as soon as yesterday because this arrangement that they were trying is not assisting at all.”

