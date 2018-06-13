Number of listeria cases shows steady decline, says NICD

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports the number of reported listeriosis cases across the country is steadily decreasing.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems the deadly listeriosis outbreak that hit the nation earlier this year is now well and truly under control.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports the number of reported listeriosis cases across the country is steadily decreasing.

The NICD’s Lucille Blumberg explains: “If you look at the last six weeks, there’s been less than five cases per week. There’s been a steady decline since the products were recalled. At the start, there about 30 to 40 cases per week.”

The listeriosis outbreak was the deadliest on record globally. It claimed 209 lives.

The majority of those cases were centered in Gauteng.

The source of the outbreak was identified as two Enterprise Food facilities in Polokwane and Germiston. A product recall was announced on 4 March.

