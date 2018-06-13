Number of listeria cases shows steady decline, says NICD
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports the number of reported listeriosis cases across the country is steadily decreasing.
JOHANNESBURG - It seems the deadly listeriosis outbreak that hit the nation earlier this year is now well and truly under control.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reports the number of reported listeriosis cases across the country is steadily decreasing.
The NICD’s Lucille Blumberg explains: “If you look at the last six weeks, there’s been less than five cases per week. There’s been a steady decline since the products were recalled. At the start, there about 30 to 40 cases per week.”
The listeriosis outbreak was the deadliest on record globally. It claimed 209 lives.
The majority of those cases were centered in Gauteng.
The source of the outbreak was identified as two Enterprise Food facilities in Polokwane and Germiston. A product recall was announced on 4 March.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
-
Zille: Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand Constitution
-
Mkhwebane apologises to MPs for missing Parly meeting
-
NUM threatens total shutdown over Eskom wage offer
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
Eskom: Messages warning of blackouts are false
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.