Noteworthy! Reserve Bank to launch commemorative Mandela banknotes
The commemorative banknotes to be launched next month will cover all denominations, namely R10, R20, R50, R100 and R200.
JOHANNESBURG - In celebration of the centenary of the birth of former President Nelson Mandela, the South African Reserve Bank will be launching its first commemorative banknote series.
These notes will cover all denominations, namely R10, R20, R50, R100 and R200.
As part of the celebrations, the South African Mint, a subsidiary of the bank, will also issue a new commemorative circulation R5 coin.
The bank says it's envisaged that these notes will be issued into circulation by 18 July 2018.
These commemorative banknotes and R5 coin will co-circulate for a limited time, together with the current Mandela banknote series and the existing R5 coin, and both sets will remain legal tender.
The Mandela commemorative R5 coin. Picture: SARB
