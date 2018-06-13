Nelson Mandela Bay municipality finally passes budget

The passage of the budget has been beset by problems and delays but it was fourth time lucky for the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led municipality this morning.

CAPE TOWN – The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has finally passed its draft budget.

The passage of the budget has been beset by problems and delays but it was fourth time lucky for the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led municipality on Wednesday morning.

And it came not a moment too soon.

The council was under the gun to pass its draft budget chasing an end-of-June deadline. If it had not met that deadline it would have run the risk of being placed under administration.

With no clear majority in the council, it was up to one of the smaller parties to carry the day - the AIC voted in favour of the draft budget, swinging the vote.

Mayor Atholl Trollip says the real work will now begin.

The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) objected to the budget, saying it is not pro-poor.

ANC councillors did not attend today's council meeting.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)