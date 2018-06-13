N2 reopened after overnight housing protest in Plettenberg Bay

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says they had to close a section of the N2 highway as a result but that it has since been reopened.

CAPE TOWN - Police are keeping an eye on Plettenberg Bay and surrounds on Wednesday morning after protests there overnight.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says they had to close a section of the N2 highway as a result but that it has since been reopened.

“Due to the fact that we had to close the N2 at Plettenberg Bay because of protest action, we kept it closed throughout the night because it was unsafe for motorists to use. We reopened it at around 5am on Wednesday.”

The demonstration turned chaotic on Tuesday and a police officer was injured during clashes.

It's understood the protesters were angry about housing issues in the area.

The protests are the latest in a string of similar protests across the Western Cape in recent weeks.

Protests too place in the rural town of Riebeek Kasteel on Monday. Disgruntled residents living in an area called Esterhof took to the streets over a lack of housing and service delivery. A number of shops were looted and there was a heavy police presence in the community. Calm has since been restored in the area.

Demonstrations have also taken place in Vrygrond, Parkwood, the Siqalo informal settlement, Hermanus and Gansbaai.

