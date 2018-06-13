Phalatse’s suspension ‘an attack on Christians, Jewish community’
On Tuesday, Mayor Herman Mashaba suspended Mpho Phalatse, who is the MMC for Health, after she attributed her personal remarks about Israel to the city.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Friends of Israel group says the suspension of a Johannesburg councillor for publicly declaring the city "a friend of Israel" is an attack on both Christians and the Jewish community.
On Tuesday, Mayor Herman Mashaba suspended Mpho Phalatse, who is the MMC for Health, after she attributed her personal remarks about Israel to the city.
Phalatse made the remarks over the weekend while addressing the pro-Israeli group.
The group’s Ben Swartz said: “The African National Congress’ current agenda of trying to sever ties with the state of Israel doesn’t just affect the South African Jewish community, it affects the South African Christian community and I remind you that 80% of South Africans are Christian.”
He says Mashaba’s decision must be condemned.
“It's very, very badly for South Africa as a democracy, as a constitutional democracy, where others feel they have a right to impose their thinking and agenda on others.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
-
Pupils in viral assault video traced to Polokwane school
-
Zille: Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand Constitution
-
David Makhura settles the R159m Life Esidimeni claim
-
'There won't be a total shutdown at Eskom during Thursday's march'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.