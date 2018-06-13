Phalatse’s suspension ‘an attack on Christians, Jewish community’

On Tuesday, Mayor Herman Mashaba suspended Mpho Phalatse, who is the MMC for Health, after she attributed her personal remarks about Israel to the city.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Friends of Israel group says the suspension of a Johannesburg councillor for publicly declaring the city "a friend of Israel" is an attack on both Christians and the Jewish community.

On Tuesday, Mayor Herman Mashaba suspended Mpho Phalatse, who is the MMC for Health, after she attributed her personal remarks about Israel to the city.

Phalatse made the remarks over the weekend while addressing the pro-Israeli group.

The group’s Ben Swartz said: “The African National Congress’ current agenda of trying to sever ties with the state of Israel doesn’t just affect the South African Jewish community, it affects the South African Christian community and I remind you that 80% of South Africans are Christian.”

He says Mashaba’s decision must be condemned.

“It's very, very badly for South Africa as a democracy, as a constitutional democracy, where others feel they have a right to impose their thinking and agenda on others.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)