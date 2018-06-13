Mkhwebane apologises to MPs for missing Parly meeting

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mkhwebane apologises to MPs for missing Parly meeting

MPs were angered by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s absence after she requested an eleventh hour postponement due to a family emergency.

(From left) Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, CEO Vussy Mahlangu, Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga, Knowledge Management Manager Adv. Neels van Der Merwe minutes before the meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Justice on 13 June 2018. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
(From left) Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, CEO Vussy Mahlangu, Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga, Knowledge Management Manager Adv. Neels van Der Merwe minutes before the meeting with the Portfolio Committee on Justice on 13 June 2018. Picture: @PublicProtector/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has apologised to Members of Parliament (MPs) for failing to appear before the Justice portfolio committee last week.

MPs were angered by Mkhwebane’s absence after she requested an eleventh hour postponement due to a family emergency.

Committee members told Mkhwebane that they felt "disrespected" by her last minute call for a postponement.

Mkhwebane is currently facing MPs to table her report on the Public Protector rules in Parliament.

"I'd like to again apologise for not being able to make it on 6 June and I've tried my best to attend because we've already made the arrangements."

On Wednesday afternoon, the committee will also listen to a Democratic Alliance (DA) submission calling for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

WATCH: Public Protector appears before MPs

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA