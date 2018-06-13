Mkhwebane apologises to MPs for missing Parly meeting

MPs were angered by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s absence after she requested an eleventh hour postponement due to a family emergency.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has apologised to Members of Parliament (MPs) for failing to appear before the Justice portfolio committee last week.

MPs were angered by Mkhwebane’s absence after she requested an eleventh hour postponement due to a family emergency.

Committee members told Mkhwebane that they felt "disrespected" by her last minute call for a postponement.

Mkhwebane is currently facing MPs to table her report on the Public Protector rules in Parliament.

"I'd like to again apologise for not being able to make it on 6 June and I've tried my best to attend because we've already made the arrangements."

On Wednesday afternoon, the committee will also listen to a Democratic Alliance (DA) submission calling for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

