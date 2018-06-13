Mkhize won't extend national drought disaster declaration

The declaration was made in March due to the crippling drought that hit the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - Local Government Minister Zweli Mkhize will not extend the national drought disaster declaration when it expires on Wednesday.

The declaration was made in March due to the crippling drought that hit the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

A lack of rain cost farmers their livestock and crops and left many households battling water restrictions.

