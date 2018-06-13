[LISTEN] Zille’s response to Mkhwebane report on colonialism tweets
CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviewed the Western Cape Premier, who said the Public Protector does not understand the Constitution.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has responded to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on her colonialism tweets.
Mkhwebane released the report, saying it violated the Constitution as it amounted to an incitement of imminent violence.
During an interview on CapeTalk, Zille said she would take the matter on review.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Battle for Knysna: Mayor defends decision to oust Bouw-Spies
-
[PODCAST SERIES] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - The Move Begins
-
[LISTEN] Book review: Why innovation is no longer an option for companies
-
[LISTEN] Did Mkhwebane overstep her mandate on Zille tweets findings?
-
[LISTEN] 'Premier Makhura has acted without fear or favour'
-
[LISTEN] Transnet wasted billions in locomotives deal – Bloomberg report
-
[LISTEN] 'Women should stop being apologetic about making moola'
-
[LISTEN] Social media, internet users vulnerable to cyber threats, attacks
-
[LISTEN] How did Markus Jooste fool Steinhoff investors?
-
[LISTEN] Why the Public Protector investigated Zille after tweets
-
[LISTEN] Nurses respond to National Health Insurance Bill
-
[LISTEN] In conversation with amputee Xolani Luvuno after #2018Comrades
-
[LISTEN] Talking sex with Dr Eve: 'Meditation could increase your libido'
-
[LISTEN] What’s happening in Knysna is madness - WC DA leader
-
[LISTEN] Adopting & raising a child of a different race in South Africa
-
[LISTEN] Good nutrition is essential for good brain function in kids
-
[LISTEN] Phahlane reacts to State’s withdrawal of corruption charges
-
[LISTEN] How plastic pollution harms water, ecosystem
-
[LISTEN] Doping in school sport
-
[LISTEN] Carrim: Lessons to be learnt from Shivambu-Momoniat row
-
[LISTEN] The 'voiceless' network with no contracts, non-expiring data
-
[LISTEN] What's the culture of gun ownership in SA?
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to axe Motsoaledi
-
[LISTEN] Would you give up all your assets to be a housewife?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.