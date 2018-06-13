[LISTEN] Zille’s response to Mkhwebane report on colonialism tweets

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies interviewed the Western Cape Premier, who said the Public Protector does not understand the Constitution.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has responded to Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on her colonialism tweets.

Mkhwebane released the report, saying it violated the Constitution as it amounted to an incitement of imminent violence.

During an interview on CapeTalk, Zille said she would take the matter on review.

