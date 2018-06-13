[LISTEN] Outrage after Kruger lion baited, shot by trophy hunter

CapeTalk | CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to environmental activist Don Pinnock about his story on an American hunter who paid R1m to bring down a Kruger National Park lion.

CAPE TOWN - Cecil the lion made headlines in 2015 when an American hunter baited and shot him in Hwange, Zimbabwe.

Environment activist and criminologist Don Pinnock wrote on Daily Maverick about an American who’s believed to have paid R1 million to pull the trigger on a Kruger National Park lion.

CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Pinnock about the story.

For more information listen to the audio above.