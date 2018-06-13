[LISTEN] 'Multi-party govt has to serve voters'

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Herman Mashaba about the City of Johannesburg’s R59 billion budget, which was finally approved by the city’s council on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the African National Congress (ANC) has until Friday to pay the City R300,000.

The ANC last year brought a motion of no confidence on Mashaba and lost the case at the high court with costs.

Mashaba says he does not want to attach anything on the court order he obtained, he wants the R300,000 as cash.

“It’s been 8-9 months they are unable to pay us R300 000.”

Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mashaba about the City of Johannesburg’s R59 billion budget, which was finally approved by the city’s council after having been rejected twice in the past two weeks by opposition parties claiming it was anti-poor.

