[LISTEN] Former Zuma aid denies spending almost R40k on booze

| Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa discusses the controversy allegedly involving former President Jacob Zuma's personal assistant at Luthuli House, Siyabulela Sintwa

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma's personal assistant at Luthuli House, Siyabulela Sintwa, has denied claims that he is the man behind a nightclub bill that's close to R40,000 on alcohol that has been making the rounds on social media.

This after a controversial video circulated online showing a group of women or so-called “slay queens” at a nightclub with the bill, which included 15 bottles of Veuve Clicquot Rich champagne and 10 six packs of Ice Tropez, among other expensive drinks.

Apparently, Sintwa has been quoted as saying in his denial: “If it was at Taboo or Cubana then I would even doubt myself, but not in Nelspruit. The location was wrong...I won't spend R37,000. At least R10,000. I normally go out with at least two or three girls, not 14 girls. It can't be me”.

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

