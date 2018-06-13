[LISTEN] Developing an agenda for state reform post capture

Radio 702 | Professor Ivor Chipkin spoke to Talk Radio 702's Karima Brown about how South Africa can go about developing an agenda for state reform after state capture.

JOHANNESBURG – Following a number of investigations by various institutions and Parliament into state capture, the extent of the phenomenon has still yet to be uncovered fully.

Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown spoke to executive director of the Public Affairs Research Institute (PARI), professor Ivor Chipkin, to discuss “post-state capture” now that the country has a new president and on how can we go about developing an agenda for state reform.

PARI, working in partnership with the broader civil society, will be hosting a major conference on reconstructing public institutions in South Africa in the aftermath of state capture.

“We are trying to have a conversation about what will it takes to build a state that is not susceptible to this kind of capture.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)