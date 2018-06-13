KZN Premier Mchunu has 21 days to study Moerane report on political killings
The commission investigated murders that have taken place in KwaZulu-Natal since 2011 including deaths at the notorious Glebelands hostel.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has 21 days to study the Moerane Commission of Inquiry's report into the political killings in the province before presenting it to Parliament.
The commission investigated murders that have taken place in KwaZulu-Natal since 2011, including deaths at the notorious Glebelands hostel.
It's been reported that at least 100 people have been killed in alleged political violence since 2014.
The premier's spokesperson Thami Ngidi says: "We’re pleased that the commission has finalised its work. The Premier will then look at the report and familiarise himself with the report."
The Moerane Commission of Inquiry heard last year that South Africa has become a dysfunctional democracy that puts unqualified politicians in power.
University of KwaZulu-Natal academic Paulus Zulu said that the intra-party violence is usually a fight for control over resources, like the distribution of tenders.
Zulu added the fact that councillors don’t need to have a qualification means that anyone can occupy that position, creating a highly competitive environment where blood being shed is the norm.
Additional reporting by Ziyanda Ngcobo.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
