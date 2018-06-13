KZN man due in court for allegedly raping stepdaughter (10)

It's understood he escaped from hospital on Monday night after community members in Verulam took justice into their own hands and assaulted him.

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal man accused of repeatedly raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter will appear in court on Thursday.

It's understood he escaped from hospital on Monday night after community members in Verulam took justice into their own hands and assaulted him.

Police say information about his whereabouts led to his arrest on Tuesday.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele said: “He faces charges of rape at the moment. This is after a 10-year-old child reported to a neighbour [that] she was raped by the stepfather, not once but several times. And the neighbour informed the police and that is how the investigation started.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)