Knysna mayor Mark Willemse refuses to step down

Willemse says he is not planning on resigning and won’t allow the mayoral position to land into the hands of the opposition.

Knysna mayor Mark Willemse seen during an interview with SABC. Picture: @KnysnaMuni/Twitter
Knysna mayor Mark Willemse seen during an interview with SABC. Picture: @KnysnaMuni/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has decided to take disciplinary actions against Knysna mayor Mark Willemse. This follows his refusal to step down as mayor.

Willemse was elected mayor last week after councillors supported a motion of no confidence against former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

The Western Cape provincial leadership met with the party’s Federal Executive on Tuesday.

Willemse says he is not planning on resigning and won’t allow the mayoral position to land into the hands of the opposition.

Speaking to Cape Talk earlier on Wednesday, Willemse added that not enough has been done to address problems in the caucus.

“The DA basically has not listened to any of that. It’s been dragged out and dragged out [and] things just got worse over this period of time. Without the DA actually listening to any of these things, taking cognisance of what’s been going on. Things have worsened in the caucus.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

