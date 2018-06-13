Knysna mayor Mark Willemse refuses to step down
Willemse says he is not planning on resigning and won’t allow the mayoral position to land into the hands of the opposition.
CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has decided to take disciplinary actions against Knysna mayor Mark Willemse. This follows his refusal to step down as mayor.
Willemse was elected mayor last week after councillors supported a motion of no confidence against former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.
The Western Cape provincial leadership met with the party’s Federal Executive on Tuesday.
Willemse says he is not planning on resigning and won’t allow the mayoral position to land into the hands of the opposition.
Speaking to Cape Talk earlier on Wednesday, Willemse added that not enough has been done to address problems in the caucus.
“The DA basically has not listened to any of that. It’s been dragged out and dragged out [and] things just got worse over this period of time. Without the DA actually listening to any of these things, taking cognisance of what’s been going on. Things have worsened in the caucus.”
LISTEN: What’s happening in Knysna is madness - WC DA leader
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Zille: Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand Constitution
-
[CARTOON] Life's a Beach for the KZN ANC
-
'There is evidence to support inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office'
-
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality finally passes budget
-
DA to bring disciplinary proceedings against Knysna mayor
-
[LISTEN] Zille’s response to Mkhwebane report on colonialism tweets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.