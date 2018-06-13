'I'm a loyal DA member,' says new Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse

Despite DA seniors pushing for Mark Willemse to step down from his newly elected position, he is clinging to his mayoral chain.

CAPE TOWN - Knysna's new mayor Mark Willemse says that he's throwing himself into his new role, dedicating himself to serving the residents of the Southern Cape town.

Willemse came to power amid what Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leaders have called a coup.

LISTEN: What’s happening in Knysna is madness - WC DA leader

The DA caucus in the council brought a surprise motion of no confidence against former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies and ousted her last week.

DA leaders wanted Willemse to resign as mayor, but he's hanging onto the position, resigning instead as council Speaker of the Eden District Municipality.

Willemse says he's now more needed in the mayor's office. He says his priorities lie with the DA and the local municipality.

“I’m a ward councillor in Knysna, so that’s where my priorities lie. Knysna has numerous challenges facing it. With regards to the municipality as well, as the DA, I’ve always said I’m a loyal DA member and I wish for it to stay that way.”

DA provincial leaders say they'll provide an update once they've dealt with the matter.

