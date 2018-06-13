‘Holistic approach needed to tackle crisis of cash-in-transit heists'

The police portfolio committee, Police Minister Bekhi Cele and numerous other role-players are meeting on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police management and private sector players linked to the cash handling industry will have to answer tough questions pertaining to the seemingly out of control cash-in-transit-heist crisis.

The police portfolio committee, Police Minister Bekhi Cele and numerous other role-players are meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting is focusing on areas including the intelligence and operational readiness of the police, as well as the relationship between the SAPS and private security industry.

The latest figures suggest there've been close to 150 cash-in-transit heists since the start of 2018 alone.

The South African Police Service says Gauteng, the North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga have been identified as the provinces most affected by cash-in-transit-heists.

Police, trade unions and private security industry representatives agree a holistic approach is needed to tackle the problem head-on.

One recommendation by the South African Reserve Bank is that research capabilities be expanded to look at devices and technology that would render banknotes obtained during robberies unusable.

The private security industry regulatory authority says areas which can be looked into include enhanced training standards and the improvement of cooperation between these companies and state law enforcement agencies.

The Congress of SA Trade Unions has raised concerns about working conditions and training for employees in the security industry who are faced with the dangers of cash-in-transit robberies.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)