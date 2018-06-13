Hlaudi Motsoeneng denies costing SABC millions

SABC board member Krish Naidoo has testified that Motsoeneng’s decision to implement the 90% on-air local music content was not presented to the board for a decision.

JOHANNESBURG - Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) executive Hlaudi Motsoeneng has rejected claims that he cost the public broadcaster hundreds of millions of rands in advertising revenue; saying he actually generated money for the corporation.

Motsoeneng has taken the stand at the CCMA hearing where he is challenging his dismissal as head of corporate affairs.

SABC board member Krish Naidoo has testified that Motsoeneng's decision to implement the 90% on-air local music content was not presented to the board for a decision.

He added that the decision led to the loss of R300 million in advertising revenue.

On Wednesday, Motsoeneng rejected that claim, saying there was no evidence to support it.

On the contrary, he says the SABC finds itself in the current difficult financial position because it got rid of him.

Motsoeneng urged the broadcaster not to fill the post of head of corporate affairs until he has cleared his name because he wants his job back.

