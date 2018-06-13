Fresh protest erupts at Optimum coal mine over unpaid salaries

Earlier this year, employees demonstrated outside the mine, demanding clarity from mine bosses on the company's financial status.

JOHANNESBURG – There are fresh protests at Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine on Wednesday morning where workers are planning a shut down outside the mine's premises in Mpumalanga.

Workers have not been paid salaries since the Bank of Baroda's exit from South Africa.

The National Union of Mineworkers’ Nelson Ratshoshi says workers are frustrated.

“The situation at Optimum is not good at all. People are burning tyres there, it’s a serious frustration to them. Bear in mind those guys have worked, they produced the coal and the company sold it, so they need to pay them.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)