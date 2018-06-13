Eskom: Contingency measures in place to mitigate against wildcat strikes

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its power stations and other critical facilities continue to operate optimally in line with the contingency measures that have been put in place.

The utility says extra security has been put in place to ensure power supply during this period of wildcat strikes.

However, there have been a few isolated incidents where protesting workers tried to block the entrances of power stations.

These situations have been dealt with by the presence of public order police officers.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)