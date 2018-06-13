Eskom CEO appeals to employees to return to work amid difficult financial time

CEO Phakamani Hadebe has held a briefing at Megawatt Park ahead of Thursday’s one-day strike by unions Numsa and the NUM.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s CEO Phakamani Hadebe has appealed to all employees to return to work as the company continues to navigate through a difficult financial time.

He has held a briefing at Megawatt Park ahead of Thursday’s one-day strike by unions Numsa and the NUM.

The unions claim workers are being made to pay for what they call “Eskom’s self-imposed financial crisis”.

Hadebe says contingency plans have been put in place to protect power supply and he says the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will tackle the wage issue.

“We welcome that two of the three trade unions have referred the matter to the CCMA to resolve the deadlock expeditiously. Now I want to emphasise this, we are committed to that independent arbitration through the CCMA.”

WATCH: Eskom briefing on strike by unions over wages

Eskom concedes that not all power stations are operating at full strength due to protests.

It says some staff members have been prevented from accessing sites.

However, the parastatal says contingency plans have been activated to safeguard power supply.

The unions have called a strike following utility's announcement that salaries will not be hiked this year.

Hadebe said: “We remain disturbed by the threats of industrial action and we will continue to defend the assets that belong to the state.”

#Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe: “I humbly appeal to employees to return to work” GN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)