Eskom CEO appeals to employees to return to work amid difficult financial time

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
Go

Eskom CEO appeals to employees to return to work amid difficult financial time

CEO Phakamani Hadebe has held a briefing at Megawatt Park ahead of Thursday’s one-day strike by unions Numsa and the NUM.

FILE: Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe at a media briefing on 3 April 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe at a media briefing on 3 April 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s CEO Phakamani Hadebe has appealed to all employees to return to work as the company continues to navigate through a difficult financial time.

He has held a briefing at Megawatt Park ahead of Thursday’s one-day strike by unions Numsa and the NUM.

The unions claim workers are being made to pay for what they call “Eskom’s self-imposed financial crisis”.

Hadebe says contingency plans have been put in place to protect power supply and he says the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will tackle the wage issue.

“We welcome that two of the three trade unions have referred the matter to the CCMA to resolve the deadlock expeditiously. Now I want to emphasise this, we are committed to that independent arbitration through the CCMA.”

WATCH: Eskom briefing on strike by unions over wages

Eskom concedes that not all power stations are operating at full strength due to protests.

It says some staff members have been prevented from accessing sites.

However, the parastatal says contingency plans have been activated to safeguard power supply.

The unions have called a strike following utility's announcement that salaries will not be hiked this year.

Hadebe said: “We remain disturbed by the threats of industrial action and we will continue to defend the assets that belong to the state.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA