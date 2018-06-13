Eskom CEO appeals to employees to return to work amid difficult financial time
CEO Phakamani Hadebe has held a briefing at Megawatt Park ahead of Thursday’s one-day strike by unions Numsa and the NUM.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom’s CEO Phakamani Hadebe has appealed to all employees to return to work as the company continues to navigate through a difficult financial time.
He has held a briefing at Megawatt Park ahead of Thursday’s one-day strike by unions Numsa and the NUM.
The unions claim workers are being made to pay for what they call “Eskom’s self-imposed financial crisis”.
Hadebe says contingency plans have been put in place to protect power supply and he says the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) will tackle the wage issue.
“We welcome that two of the three trade unions have referred the matter to the CCMA to resolve the deadlock expeditiously. Now I want to emphasise this, we are committed to that independent arbitration through the CCMA.”
WATCH: Eskom briefing on strike by unions over wages
Eskom concedes that not all power stations are operating at full strength due to protests.
It says some staff members have been prevented from accessing sites.
However, the parastatal says contingency plans have been activated to safeguard power supply.
The unions have called a strike following utility's announcement that salaries will not be hiked this year.
Hadebe said: “We remain disturbed by the threats of industrial action and we will continue to defend the assets that belong to the state.”
#Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe: “I humbly appeal to employees to return to work” GN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 13, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
-
'There won't be a total shutdown at Eskom during Thursday's march'
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
Zille: Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand Constitution
-
Hlaudi Motsoeneng denies costing SABC millions
-
City of CT gears up for expected cold front, downpours
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.