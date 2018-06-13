David Makhura settles the R159m Life Esidimeni claim

In March, retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered the government to compensate 134 claimants to a collective amount of just over R159 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office has confirmed it's settled the multi-million-rand financial claim lined to the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The arbitration hearings found that the rights of psychiatric patients and their families were violated by the Gauteng Health Department when it moved hundreds of patients to illegal NGOs.

At least 143 mentally ill patients died as a result.

The premier’s spokesperson Thabo Masebe said: “The Gauteng provincial government has settled the financial award ordered by Justice Moseneke.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)