DA to bring disciplinary proceedings against Knysna mayor

Mark Willemse was elected mayor after what the DA leadership have termed a coup.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed it's instituting disciplinary proceedings against the new Knysna mayor.

The DA caucus supported a motion of no confidence against former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies brought by the opposition African National Congress (ANC).

But they did so without informing their party bosses of their intentions. Willemse was then elected as mayor, sparking a flurry of talks and a visit to Knysna late last week by DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela wants Willemse to resign. “Mark colluded with the opposition. They had this plan for him to be elected without a prior warning to the party. As a party, we take very strong exception to this because he is not there representing the party. We are very clear as a party that Mark must resign as mayor.”

But Willemse says their hand was forced.

“It’s been dragged out and dragged out… things got worse over this period of time without the DA taking cognizance of what’s been going on. Things have worsened in caucus.”

He told Cape Talk earlier that the caucus had raised several concerns about the former mayor but had received no response.

