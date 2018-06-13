DA to bring disciplinary proceedings against Knysna mayor

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
Go

DA to bring disciplinary proceedings against Knysna mayor

Mark Willemse was elected mayor after what the DA leadership have termed a coup.

Mark Willemse. Picture: Knysna.gov.za
Mark Willemse. Picture: Knysna.gov.za
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed it's instituting disciplinary proceedings against the new Knysna mayor.

Mark Willemse was elected mayor after what the DA leadership have termed a coup.

LISTEN: What’s happening in Knysna is madness - WC DA leader

The DA caucus supported a motion of no confidence against former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies brought by the opposition African National Congress (ANC).

But they did so without informing their party bosses of their intentions. Willemse was then elected as mayor, sparking a flurry of talks and a visit to Knysna late last week by DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela wants Willemse to resign. “Mark colluded with the opposition. They had this plan for him to be elected without a prior warning to the party. As a party, we take very strong exception to this because he is not there representing the party. We are very clear as a party that Mark must resign as mayor.”

But Willemse says their hand was forced.

“It’s been dragged out and dragged out… things got worse over this period of time without the DA taking cognizance of what’s been going on. Things have worsened in caucus.”

He told Cape Talk earlier that the caucus had raised several concerns about the former mayor but had received no response.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA