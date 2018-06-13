CT man flees, abandons car with abalone worth R5m in it
Officers spotted the man driving on the R44 following a tip-off during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the driver of a car that was used to transport abalone worth about R5 million in the Gordon’s Bay area.
The driver made a U-turn and tried to flee, after spotting police.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Following a high-speed pursuit, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. He’s yet to be arrested. The vehicle was searched, which led to the discovery of over 8,000 shell abalone.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
