CT father due in court after daughters die in fire
The 30-year-old man has been charged with child neglect because he and the girls’ mother allegedly left the three-year-old and six-month-old home alone.
CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain father of two little girls who died in a wendy house fire will appear in court on Wednesday.
The fire engulfed their wendy house at around 3am on Tuesday.
The grandfather of the two girls killed in the blaze, Harold Adams, claims the parents left their children alone in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Adams says the incident was traumatic.
“I ran to the back because I knew the kids were there. My mind was just set on getting them out there. I got to around the corner and just saw flames… I knew there was nothing I could do.”
He further adds that they are in desperate need of assistance, and need help to get DNA testing done quicker.
“It could cost as much as R3,000 to get DNA tests as quickly as possible. We can’t wait that long because the children need to be buried. The windows burned down of the house and the wendy. We’re going to need some help somewhere.”
Police are also likely to investigate claims drug abuse may have been involved.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
