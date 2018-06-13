Popular Topics
Crimen injuria case opened against George employee for alleged racial slur

The man had allegedly referred to employees as 'baboons' in an email to Henque Waste company management in May 2017.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
48 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A case of crimen injuria has been opened against an employee at a waste recycling company in George for making an alleged racial slur.

The man had allegedly referred to employees as "baboons" in an email to Henque Waste company management in May 2017.

The matter has now been raised by a former employee, even though it's been handled internally by the company.

The Khoisan Defiance Campaign (KDC) is backing a former branch manager of Henque Waste who claims an email sent by an employee to company management last year was offensive.

In the email, which Eyewitness News has seen, the man allegedly refers to workers as "baboons."

The accused says he's not worried about the crimen injuria case against him because he believes the former employee is on a witch hunt after he was dismissed in December. He adds he's also getting an interdict against the complainant.

Henque Waste's owner has told EWN the matter was handled internally last year, but the facts and evidence found no formal grounds for dismissal.

The KDC also says Henque Waste workers have complained about discrimination and unfair treatment, but the company has denied these claims, saying there have been no complaints.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

