Crimen injuria case opened against George employee for alleged racial slur
The man had allegedly referred to employees as 'baboons' in an email to Henque Waste company management in May 2017.
CAPE TOWN - A case of crimen injuria has been opened against an employee at a waste recycling company in George for making an alleged racial slur.
The man had allegedly referred to employees as "baboons" in an email to Henque Waste company management in May 2017.
The matter has now been raised by a former employee, even though it's been handled internally by the company.
The Khoisan Defiance Campaign (KDC) is backing a former branch manager of Henque Waste who claims an email sent by an employee to company management last year was offensive.
In the email, which Eyewitness News has seen, the man allegedly refers to workers as "baboons."
The accused says he's not worried about the crimen injuria case against him because he believes the former employee is on a witch hunt after he was dismissed in December. He adds he's also getting an interdict against the complainant.
Henque Waste's owner has told EWN the matter was handled internally last year, but the facts and evidence found no formal grounds for dismissal.
The KDC also says Henque Waste workers have complained about discrimination and unfair treatment, but the company has denied these claims, saying there have been no complaints.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
-
Pupils in viral assault video traced to Polokwane school
-
Zille: Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand Constitution
-
'There won't be a total shutdown at Eskom during Thursday's march'
-
David Makhura settles the R159m Life Esidimeni claim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.