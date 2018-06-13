Popular Topics
Cosatu: Mining companies killing workers without any care

The federation is calling for answers after the deaths of four miners at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof operation.

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe interacting with Sibanye-Stillwater staff during a visit following the death of four miners at the mine’s Kloof Ikamva shaft. Picture: @DMR_SA/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has accused Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe of watching from the sidelines while workers are being killed in mines.

The federation is calling for answers after the deaths of four miners at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof Ikamva operation.

It’s believed the group died from heat exhaustion after entering a disused shaft on Monday.

On Tuesday, the minister visited the mine and said there are signs of reckless conduct related to the tragedy.

Cosatu says mining companies are killing workers without any care because the government is too generous and easy on them.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla says the minister needs to act against managers at Sibanye.

“The issue here is that the minister himself is running away from a situation where he needs to confront the management and those responsible at Sibanye for their reckless decision-making and failure to a make available resources to improve their health and safety.”

The federation wants the mine bosses to be prosecuted for what it calls the reckless endangerment of workers.

It's likened them to cash-in-transit heist criminals who are driven by greed.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

