Cosatu likens Sibanye mine managers to cash-in-transit heist criminals

JOHANNESBURG – The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has likened the managers of Sibanye mine to cash-in-transit heist criminals, saying they are all driven by greed.
The trade union federation wants the government to prosecute management at the mine’s Kloof Ikamva shaft for reckless endangerment of workers.
On Tuesday, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visited the mine and found signs of reckless conduct in the deaths of at least four miners.
The employees are believed to have died from heat exhaustion after entering a disused shaft on Monday.
There is a big challenge for us to stop the Kloof & Driefontein reef from becoming a killing field of the mining industry. We will apply the rule of law to be hard on the transgressions #SibanyeStillwater pic.twitter.com/FbK8ocWDTQ— Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) June 12, 2018
Cosatu says Sibanye-Stillwater remains the most dangerous company to work for because it’s the biggest culprit when it comes to mine accidents and deaths.
Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “It’s not different to what the case in transit heists criminals have been doing because all of them are chasing profit, all of them driven by greed.”
He says the mine’s management must be treated like criminals stealing money because they have no regard for human life.
The mine says it will take action against managers if it’s found that they are implicated in any wrongdoing.
WATCH: Four miners dead at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
