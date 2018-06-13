Cosatu calls on govt to probe, prosecute Sibanye-Stillwater over mine deaths

Four miners have died in Westonaria in the latest incident while a fifth miner is still unaccounted for.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling on government to investigate and prosecute management at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof Ikamva mine for putting workers' lives in danger.

The workers are said to have died of heat exhaustion after going into a disused shaft in Westonaria on Monday.

Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla says: "As Cosatu, we’re calling for government to really investigate and prosecute the Sibanye-Stillwater management for their reckless endangerment of workers."

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visited the mine on Tuesday night and said that his department wouldn't hold back in dealing with Sibanye-Stillwater if the company is found to have broken any rules.

