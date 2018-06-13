Cosatu calls on govt to probe, prosecute Sibanye-Stillwater over mine deaths
Four miners have died in Westonaria in the latest incident while a fifth miner is still unaccounted for.
JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is calling on government to investigate and prosecute management at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Kloof Ikamva mine for putting workers' lives in danger.
Four miners have died in Westonaria in the latest incident while a fifth miner is still unaccounted for.
The workers are said to have died of heat exhaustion after going into a disused shaft in Westonaria on Monday.
Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla says: "As Cosatu, we’re calling for government to really investigate and prosecute the Sibanye-Stillwater management for their reckless endangerment of workers."
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visited the mine on Tuesday night and said that his department wouldn't hold back in dealing with Sibanye-Stillwater if the company is found to have broken any rules.
WATCH: Four miners dead at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane apologises to MPs for missing Parly meeting
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
Zille: Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand Constitution
-
NUM threatens total shutdown over Eskom wage offer
-
SA Friends of Israel 'outraged' after Joburg MMC suspended
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.