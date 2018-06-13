Convicted child killer, rapist Xolani Lantu gets 3 life terms

The Strand man was arrested in June 2017, shortly after five-year-old Minentle Lekatha’s body was found under a bridge near Nomzamo.

CAPE TOWN - Convicted child killer and rapist Xolani Lantu has been handed three life sentences and five years direct imprisonment.

The Strand man was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court earlier on Wednesday.

Lantu was arrested in June 2017, shortly after five-year-old Minentle Lekatha’s body was found under a bridge near Nomzamo.

The 35-year-old has been sentenced to five years direct imprisonment for kidnapping, life imprisonment for each of the two rape charges and life imprisonment for the murder of little Lekatha.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Eric Ntabazalila said: “We are very satisfied with the sentence that was handed down to Xolani Lantu. It’s a sentence that we feel fits the crime.”

Lantu is the ex-boyfriend of the deceased’s grandmother, Thelma Bomela.

As the State’s first witness, Bomela described Lekatha as a kind, affectionate and bubbly child who grew to trust and love the accused.

The grandmother testified the girl’s murder has affected her badly and she will never be the same again.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)