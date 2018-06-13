Popular Topics
City of CT gears up for expected cold front, downpours

The city's Charlotte Powell says the disaster management centre together with other city services will remain watchful during this period.

FILE: Traffic seen in Cape Town amid rainy weather on 9 December 2015. Picture: @CapeTownFreeway/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its departments are on standby following a warning from the South African Weather Service of high rainfall and gale-force winds from Thursday onwards.

Gale force winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour and heavy downpours are expected in Cape Town, that could result in flooding.

The city says with the wind speed forecast to pick up late on Wednesday night, it is cautioning residents to be on alert for possible damage to their homes, trees that may be uprooted and could affect travelling and power lines.

The city's Charlotte Powell says the disaster management centre together with other city services will remain watchful during this period.

“The city has put in place measures to try to mitigate [against] the impact. Disaster response teams and engineering crews will be on standby to assist residents to deal with the consequences of these adverse weather conditions.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

