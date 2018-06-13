City of CT gears up for expected cold front, downpours

The city's Charlotte Powell says the disaster management centre together with other city services will remain watchful during this period.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says its departments are on standby following a warning from the South African Weather Service of high rainfall and gale-force winds from Thursday onwards.

Gale force winds of up to 70 kilometres an hour and heavy downpours are expected in Cape Town, that could result in flooding.

MEDIA RELEASE: Please be advised of the intense cold front resulting in wet and cold weather for the WC 14-15 June 2018 and Gauteng, FS + Mpu will be affected in max temp. Visit https://t.co/82W3dwn2P1 for full view of the document. Follow us for updates & Take care. @ReenvalSA pic.twitter.com/MNUGZqk2gS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 12, 2018

The city says with the wind speed forecast to pick up late on Wednesday night, it is cautioning residents to be on alert for possible damage to their homes, trees that may be uprooted and could affect travelling and power lines.

“The city has put in place measures to try to mitigate [against] the impact. Disaster response teams and engineering crews will be on standby to assist residents to deal with the consequences of these adverse weather conditions.”

WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE CAPE: Strong to Gale force gusty north-westerly winds are expected to pick up overnight tonight (Wednesday 13 June) into tomorrow morning over the interior of the Western Cape and south coast. Wind speeds of 65-80km/h with gusts exceeding 90km/h expected. pic.twitter.com/9PrTvvQbKL — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 13, 2018

RAIN AND FLOODING FOR THE WESTERN CAPE! An intense cold front is expected to make landfall tomorrow (Thursday 14 June) morning bringing large amounts of rainfall to the western parts of the Western Cape with 25-40mm expected and over 50mm in the mountainous areas. Flooding is pos pic.twitter.com/iaw3lFOk5q — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 13, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)