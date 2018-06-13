Cele, Ipid won't be drawn on decision to investigate Robert McBride

Eyewitness News revealed on Tuesday that the probe is based on the allegations made by senior investigator Cedric Nkabinde, which he set out in a letter to Cele.

PRETORIA – Neither Police Minister Bheki Cele’s office nor the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) would be drawn on the minister’s decision to initiate an investigation of Robert McBride.

Eyewitness News revealed on Tuesday that the probe is based on the allegations made by senior investigator Cedric Nkabinde which he set out in a letter to Cele.

Nkabinde accused McBride of unethically handling several high-profile cases while Ipid says the investigator is trying to sabotage those cases.

It’s not clear who has been appointed to investigate McBride or whether Cele’s decision to initiate the investigation is lawful.

The minister informed McBride in a letter last week that after considering the severity of the allegations made against him, he wants them independently investigated.

However, Ipid’s constitutional court victory against former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko prohibits ministers from taking unilateral action against the head of the watchdog body.

The court held that the Police Minister should initiate a process through Parliament.

It’s not yet clear how or when Ipid will respond to Cele’s letter.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)